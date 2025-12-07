2 hours ago

The African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned a coup attempt in Benin on Sunday, expressing support for the government in upholding constitutional order.

AU Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf urged coup plotters to immediately halt “all unlawful actions,” respect Benin’s Constitution, and promptly return to their barracks and professional duties, according to a statement.

Youssouf voiced “deep concern” over the rising number of military coups and attempted coups in the region, lamenting that such actions undermine continental stability, threaten democratic gains, and encourage military actors to act beyond constitutional authority.

He reaffirmed the AU’s “zero tolerance stance toward any unconstitutional change of government, regardless of context or justification.”

ECOWAS also the coup attempt, pledging support to the government. In a statement, the bloc vowed to support the West African nation to defend its Constitution and territorial integrity “in all forms necessary.”

The ECOWAS said it holds the coup plotters “both individually and collectively responsible for any loss to life and property occasioned by their action.”

A group of Beninese soldiers told the state broadcaster on Sunday that they had removed President Patrice Talon from power and appointed Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri to lead a newly formed “Military Committee for Refoundation.”

Interior Minister Alassane Seidou, however, said on national television that the coup attempt by “a small group of soldiers” was foiled, urging citizens to carry on with their daily activities.

Praising the Beninese government and army for restoring control, the West African bloc said the attempted coup represents a “subversion of the will of the people of Benin.”

The attempted coup follows the military coup in Guinea-Bissau in late November, which installed Gen. Horta Inta-A as transitional president.