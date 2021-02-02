2 hours ago

AfricaWorks, the first uniquely pan-African flexible workspace provider has announced an agreement to partner with Seedstars’ African locations in Abidjan, Cairo and Dar es Salaam.

By this new step, AfricaWorks deepened its support to innovation in Africa with a strong will to strengthen business ecosystems with dedicated spaces and solutions to entrepreneurs.

Welcoming Seedstars spaces is a significantly move to give talented entrepreneurs and Africaworks’ members a better access to services and visibility to convert their projects into job creation and shared value all across Africa.

The addition of Seedstars hubs to the Africaworks platform also provides entrepreneurs across the entire network an access to top-class entrepreneurial and educational programs and extending tailored opportunities across the continent.

Gregoire Schwebig, CEO of AfricaWorks commented, "We are pleased to announce the Seedstars agreement. By entering the important innovation market, AfricaWorks is now becoming an increasingly integral member of Africa’s crucial innovation ecosystem. As entrepreneurship and innovation are critical economic drivers for Africa’s growth prospects, combining the Seedspace locations with AfricaWorks’ existing flexible office services represents a considerable milestone in our development. In 2021 we will continue to significantly develop our overall service offering as part of AfricaWorks’ commitment to unlock Africa’s potential and its resilience to covid-1 consequences. "

Seedstars is a Swiss-based investment holding group with a mission to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship. The Organisation supports entrepreneurs through several programs, among which are the Online Seedstars World Competition, acceleration programs, venture capital investments and their physical hubs called Seedspace.

"The pandemic has presented countless challenges for businesses and for support organisations across Africa. We're committed to continue empowering the entrepreneurial communities from Egypt to South Africa, that's why we strongly believe that our partnership with AfricaWorks will bring great value to our beneficiaries and customers," shares Michael Weber, COO and CFO at Seedstars.

About AfricaWorks

AfricaWorks is the first uniquely pan-African flexible workspace provider committed to unlocking Africa’s potential. With an existing portfolio in Abidjan, Accra, Cape Town, Dakar, Lagos and Nairobi, AfricaWorks continues to expand across the continent supported by the establishing of global business centers in key Africa-focused cities including Dubai, London and Paris. This supports the mission to be the first provider of a truly global African business community.

Visit AfricaWorks online at africaworks.co

About Seedstars

Seedstars is a Swiss-based private company with a mission to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship. The groups’ activities cover over 90 emerging ecosystems through a variety of initiatives such as the Online Seedstars World Competition, acceleration programs, physical hubs called Seedspace, venture capital investments and company building activities. Seedstars The Documentary is a feature film featuring the company’s vision to give a voice to the game changers of the developing world.

"They tried to bury us, they didn’t know we were seeds." - Mexican proverb