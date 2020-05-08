59 minutes ago

Yeni Malatyaspor's Ghanaian midfielder Afriyie Acquah has set his sights on making a return to international football with the West African nation.

The hard-tackling midfielder has not been called up for Black Stars duty since the team's poor outing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Acquah, 27, has been in top form for Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish top-tier league which prompted transfer interest from clubs in Italy and France.

Despite his good form for his club, he was snubbed by former Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah for Ghana's opening AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe last November.

He was again left out of new Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor's maiden team call-up for the 2021 AFCON qualifying double-header against Sudan which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But speaking in an interview with Suncity Radio in Sunyani, Acquah expressed hope of returning to the National team.

“I’m hoping to make a return to the national team despite missing the first call-up C.K Akonnor made,’’ the midfielder said.

“I believe I’m still in his plans because he had a limited or short time to name his squad [for the Sudan double-header].

"I’m aware he went around Europe to monitor some of the players, so I hope he will give me the chance when the need arises’’, Afriyie Acquah added.