Ghana was very close to banishing the nearly 33 year old African Cup of Nations hoodoo when they met neighbours Ivory Coast for the Second time in the AFCON finals in 2015.

After a goalless match in the regulation time the game headed for the dreaded penalty kicks and twice Ghana led and had the chance to have lifted the coveted trophy but ended up losing 5-4 after midfielder Afriyie Acquah missed from 12 yards with goalkeeper Boubacar Barry saving the penalty.

As If to console Afriyie Acquah, he was named the man of the match in the finals at the Estadio de Bata.

“I have personally not heard fans ask that, but Avram Grant knew what he was doing and all the players in the squad also knew my skill from the penalty spot. I never missed a kick at training. I am very good at penalties. In fact, when the Ivorians missed their second penalty, Grant changed the kicking order just so I could go and take that kick. I was confident in the approach to the kick but these things happen. I missed,” the 28-year old told godfred.substack.com

The Ghanaian midfielder admits that he is haunted by that decisive penalty miss in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.

He says he has not been able to watch a replay of the game and begged a restaurant manager in Ghana to change the channel when the replay of the game was been shown while he was around.

“I have still not watched that game. I remember when we returned to Ghana from Equatorial Guinea, I went out with my family to eat at a restaurant. When we entered the TV in the restaurant had the game on replay. I begged the restaurant manager to change the channel for me,” says Acquah.