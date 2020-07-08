1 hour ago

Alhaji Salamu Amadu,Group Chairman of the Afro-Arab Group together with Renowned Fashion Designer Rafarazzi Paid a call to the outgoing Italian Ambassador to Ghana Mr. Giovanni Favilli to bid him a farewell for his selfless and leadership skills during his tenure as the ambassador to Ghana.

His Excellency Giovanni Favilli has ended his Ambassadorial career in Ghana and will be going back to Italy.

"Your Excellency It's a great honour to have you as Brother,friend and adviser. We wish you well in your future endeavours and hope to keep the relationship in touch".Alhaji Salamu stated.

Mr. Favilli commended Alhaji Salamu Amadu for thinking about the needy in the zongo communities and urged him to keep on Pushing his charitable efforts.

"I always deeply appreciate people who considers themselves as lucky for what they have and they willing to give back to society for having been blessed with many things".

I’ve always said ‘Rafarazzi’ sounds more Italian than Ghanaian. He took the opportunity to explain the meaning of paparazzi which sounds more like Rafarazzi. He encouraged the young Designer to keep his creative and unique ideas to continue to remain different in the industry and world at large". H.E Giovanni Favilli added.