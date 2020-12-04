1 hour ago

Renowned fashion designer Mr Raphael Mensah, known in the fashion industry as Rafarazzi, together with Award-winning Musician Article Wan on Thursday 3rd December 2020 honoured the Afro-Arab Group Chairman Alhaji Salamu Amadu for his meritorious service and the role he played during the official launch of the Rafarazzi website.

Raphael Mensah after the presentation commended Alhaji Salamu for serving as the role model to the youth in the country and also assured his full support to the Afro-Arab Group.

"This award is to show fondness to 'One Chair' for the support he showed during the official website of the Rafarazzi website. I want to use this opportunity to congratulate him on his appointment as the National Youth Ambassador for the Zarbrama Community in Ghana".

Sensational musician Article Wan expressed the joy of meeting the Afro-Arab Group Chairman.

" He is indeed a person everyone must emulate his strides. I have heard more about him and I can tell you he is the same as what I heard about him".

One Chair on his part thanked the duo namely Rafarazzi and Article Wan for taking time out of their busy schedules to show him appreciation.

"I'm very honoured to me you are a brother. You can call on me anything you have a program. We are the future and the future is now. You have created an opportunity for yourself and the youth in the country

My doors are wide open for you.

He, therefore, appeal the government to support people like rafarazzi to flourish and reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

Alhaji Salamu also showered praises on Rafarazzi for his can-do spirit and urge him to do more.

He furthermore stated that the government should support entrepreneurs like Rafarazzi to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

"My brothers I want to tell you that there is more to come. We should pray to the Almighty Allah for long life with prosperity. It is our mandate to aspire the youth to inspire. I always use myself as an example looking at where I was born and raised". One Chair added.

Rafarazzi and the sensational Musician ArticleWan was accompanied by Afrijaa an upcoming fashion designer