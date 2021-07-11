5 hours ago

Striker Daniel Afryie Barnie and Defender Robert Addo Sowah have made a league return to Accra Hearts of Oak set up to battle Liberty Professionals after missing out in the last game against Ebusua Dwarfs.

Coach Samuel Boadu has made a slight reshuffled to his squad for the Matchday 33 encounter with their Dansoman neighbors, bringing back the duo who have been part of his regular squad.

The Phobians need the three points to win the league for the first time in 9 seasons.

Below is the full squad

Richard Attah.

Mohammed Alhassan,

Robert Addo Sowah,

Fatawu Mohammed,

Raddy Ovouka,

Benjamin Afutu Kotey,

Frederick Ansah Botwey,

Salifu Ibrahim,

Daniel Afryie Barnie

Kojo Obeng Junior,

Victor Aidoo