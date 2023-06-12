2 hours ago

Former manager of Shatta Wale Bullgod has divulged he wanted to quit from his role with the Dancehall artiste after his first six months of working with him, asserting that he didn’t understand him then.

In a conversation with Ato Kwamina D’Gem, host of the Entertainment Review Show on Takoradi-based Connect FM the man in charge of Bullhaus Entertainment said, “I will say yes and no. Yes and no because when it comes to the job itself, you wouldn’t have to worry that much. And what’s the job? The job is to go to the studio and record, go out there and promote your works, get up and go shoot your videos.

“Those things you wouldn’t have a problem but it’s the extra things. I mean I have worked with other acts where you had to coerce them to go to the studio for recordings and other stuffs. That’s for me is hectic because we’re here for the job.”

The artiste manager was responding to whether Shatta Wale was the most difficult artiste he has worked with.

According to Bullgod, Shatta Wale was only too difficult to handle with what he referred to as the extras, which nearly cost him to leave after barely 6 months of managing him.

“I didn’t understand him then. He says something here, one radio station will call and I’ll try cleaning up what he said, and then the next you hear is another media house calling you because he’s said another thing elsewhere. So by the time you’re done, you didn’t do any job, so it was difficult.”

He further explained that perhaps the reason why he stayed on was because they were yet to start hitting their targets.

“At Bullhaus (Entertainment), we have a yardstick we measure our performances with, and one of them is, depending on who or the level in which you came to us.

“Within the first year, your name should appear in certain award schemes though we can’t guarantee you a win because of voting and other politics involved. We realized we have not achieved our target so we continued working with him and eventually he got his first award. So that’s how come we stayed on but me and my team really wanted to leave within six months.”

Currently, Bulldog manages the craft of fast-rising Ghanaian artiste Vanilla.