1 hour ago

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has expressed gratitude for the immense benefits he has enjoyed after being mentioned by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Kinaata has disclosed that the Asantehene’s mention has significantly improved his numbers on social media as well as revenue streams.

In a social media post, he praised the Otumfuo for shining a spotlight on him, saying, “By mentioning my name, every number has increased, streams, views, and social media engagement. Opemso) medaase. Piaaww!”

The rapper has since been excited on social media after the Asantehene’s commendation, frequently posting to celebrate this important recognition.

What the Otumfuo said

Earlier, during the General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association, Kofi Kinaata was mentioned and extolled in Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's speech.

The Asantehene highlighted the importance of appreciating Ghana by quoting the phrase 'Obi nya way3' from Kinaata’s hit song ‘Susuka.’

He emphasised that despite various challenges, many countries aspire to be like Ghana, and he encouraged citizens to reflect on Kinaata’s insightful lyrics.

Read the post below: