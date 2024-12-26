5 hours ago

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa has ended her singathon.

This is a second attempt at breaking the existing record which stands at 105 hours set in 2012.

This year, she and her team decided to host the record-breaking attempt at the Heroes Park in Kumasi.

Although this year’s attempt didn’t receive the needed attention, she had people from the region thronging the venue to support her.

In a post shared via social media after she ended the record breaking attempt, she thanked Ghanaians for their support.

She said “Hello, Ghana!

I just wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your amazing support during my Guinness World Records Longest Singing Marathon Individual attempt.

Your energy, your encouragement, and your love fueled my spirit and gave me the strength to push through the challenges.

Thank you for believing in me and for being part of this incredible journey. I am so proud to have represented Ghana on the global stage, and I am honored to have shared this experience with all of you”.

This year, Afua Asantewaa did 121 hours and 39 minutes.