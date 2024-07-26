4 hours ago

Media personality and former Guinness World Record contender, Afua Asantewaa, is set to receive a royal coronation from the Breman Essiam township in the Central Region.

According to a flyer shared by Afua Asantewaa on her Twitter handle, the coronation, organised by the Breman Essiam Traditional Council, will be held at the forecourt of the Paramount Chief's palace, Odeefuo Afankwa III, on July 27, 2024.

Captioning her post, an ecstatic Afua Asantewaa mentioned how she always felt connected to royalty even before her Guinness World Record attempt.

She wrote, "When the time is right, everything is perfect!!!!! I remember calling myself EFIADAHEMAA publicly the past few years and months until last December when my name changed to AFUA ASANTEWAA SINGATHON. Little did I know this prestigious moment would come. Ladies and gentlemen, you are cordially invited."

Her followers have been quick to celebrate her achievement, with many leaving heartfelt comments. Some praised her perseverance and the opportunities that have come her way, while others wished her wisdom and success in her new role.

See the post below