The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has commended the Ghana Police Service for its work in the conviction and prosecution of the suspects in the kidnapping and murder of the four girls from Takoradi.

During a courtesy call on him by the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, Mr. Dame stated that “necessarily, we are supposed to be partners in ensuring law and order in the country and prevention and detection of crime looking at our functions we have to perform according to the law.”

“It was a crime that shook the nation and was a scar on the nation for some two years and so if there has been a conviction it is only appropriate that both the investigators and prosecutors be commended,” he stated.

Mr. Yeboah Dame also admonished the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police service to put more effort into their investigations.

“While commending you, I will also like to draw your attention to various crimes as there have been quite a number of unresolved cases. I think that crime generally has assumed various complexities. We have witnessed various unconventional crimes.”

“An example is a very recent upsurge in secessionists offences so I think the Police ought to boost their investigations to ensure that the various instances of secession will be brought to book.”

“We can only prosecute based on solid dockets made by the CID so we need to really find some mechanisms for investigating the treasons of secession as well as treasons of economic crime. We have to take a critical look at it. Just last week there was a revelation of a gold smuggling syndicate,” he added.

