2 hours ago

Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame in the coming days is expected to issue an advice on the Cecilia Dapaah scandal.

This is because the Ghana Police Service has forwarded the docket of the case to the Attorney General.

“Following a case of stealing reported to the police by Mr. Daniel Osei-Kuffour and Hon. Cecilia Dapaah, former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, the Police initiated investigations into the case, arrested some suspects, recovered some of the stolen items and arraigned the suspects before court.”

“Police have since forwarded the docket to the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice for review and advice,” Ghana Police Service announced in a statement.

According to Citi News sources with the office of the Attorney General, the office will carefully study the docket on the alleged stealing of monies in excess of $1 million dollars, 300,000 Euros and other personal effects from the home of the former minister and give an advice.

Citi News sources however indicate that the Attorney General’s office became aware of the issue after the matter came out to the public domain when the charge sheet was filed on July 20.

The Attorney General’s opinion according to Citi News sources will consider amongst other things the charges levelled against the persons accused of stealing the monies and issues on the investigation into the source of money considering the quantum reported to have been stolen from her home.

The former sanitation minister is already being investigated by the office of the Special Prosecutor for corruption and corruption-related offences.

Source: citifmonline