Joseph Amoah, a Ghanaian midfielder from Vitória, spoke on video conference about the pandemic, the best games of the time and the injury that kept him away for several months.

Away since August: "I left for this season with a lot of ambitions, but then I was unfortunate to get injured. The recovery went smoothly, so now I feel very well and training with the team. I do everything, so I am prepared and ready to play again. I am mentally very strong and I only think about taking my place in the team again. I think everything will be the best when the team resumes training ".

The gathering at home: "It is not being easy. Every day I train at home, I watch TV, I talk to my family through video calls ... and I cook".

Worried about the family? "The pandemic has spread around the world, but we are calm. We have not left home."

What did it cost more: recovery or social withdrawal? "I just thought about going back while my recovery was taking place. Now that I'm fine I can't play. I will have to wait for all this to pass. I really miss the competition. I really want to play and I have been helped a lot by the club. I believe that will happen soon" .

Returning behind closed doors: "If there are no fans at the stadiums, it won't be the same thing. But in the first place is everyone's health. We will have to adapt to this situation".

V. Guimarães midfielder: "It is always difficult to enter that sector. That is why I work hard, I have always been like that. It will not be easy, but I will try to regain my space".

Games he retained from this season: "Our game against Arsenal, in England, was very good ... among many others. For the championship, we did well in all home games, but also against FC Porto [at Dragão] That was the best. Although the team was reduced to nine players, it created many opportunities ".

Favorite midfield position: "I feel better in position 8. I like to build a game".