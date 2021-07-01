2 hours ago

The scrap dealers at Agbogbloshie in Accra are resisting the decongestion exercise by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.

The scrap dealers and onion traders at Agbogbloshie are being relocated to Adjen Kotoku to help free the congestion in the central business district of Accra as part of the agenda "Make Accra work again" initiated by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey.

Graphic Online's reporter Joshua Bediako Koomson who is with the team undertaking the exercise reports that the decongestion exercise started Thursday morning was moving smoothly until the team arrived at the scrap dealers section.

The dealers set used vehicle tyres ablaze in protest against their removal from the spot.

According to our reporter Joshua Bediako, "They are firing shots and throwing stones at the security personnel."

"They also started burning tyres", he added.

He said the exercise aimed at removing onion traders and scrap dealers to Adjen Kotoku was peaceful until they reached the scrapyard.

The scrap dealers argued that they were not served any notice to vacate the place.

"So the military had to intervene by firing warning shots to disperse them," he added.