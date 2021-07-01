3 hours ago

Onion traders are expected to begin their business at the Adjen Kotoku Market in the Ga West Municipality from today, Thursday, July 1, 2021.

This follows a directive from the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

According to Mr. Quartey, the de-congestion exercise at the Agbogbloshie market is part of the ‘LET’S MAKE ACCRA WORK’ campaign to improve conditions in the national capital.

The Adjen Kotoku market which was established over a decade ago had been abandoned.

In an interview with Citi News, Public Relations Officer for the Progressive Co-Operative Onion Sellers Association, Rasheed Moro, called on the government to prioritize the fixing of the road leading to the new market.

“We are not prepared to go there, but we will see how we will collaborate with the Minister to enable us to move. But for now, we have bad roads there, which will not help us considering the trucks we use. We know he said he will fix the road, and so these are the preparations that we want the minister to look at.”

Henry Quartey has said his outfit will demolish the Agbogbloshie Onion market on July 1, 2021.

Source: citifmonline