1 hour ago

Aggrieved workers of Textiles Ghana Limited, producers of GTP and Woodin fabrics, will later today, Wednesday, meet with the National Labour Commission over their demand for the removal of the Managing Director of the company.

The disgruntled workers on February, 24, embarked on a sit-down strike to call for the removal of Fatoumata Doro as the Managing Director of the company.

The workers claimed that the MD had disregarded their collective working agreement that spells out the terms of their working conditions.

The matter was reported to the National Labour Commission which directed that the MD be made to work while the matter is being addressed.

A few weeks after the industrial action, appointments of several senior staff members of the company were terminated by the embattled MD, Fatoumata Doro. The employees have linked the dismissals to the protest.

The Managing Director of Textiles Ghana Limited, Fatoumata Doro, finally resumed work on the orders of the National Labor Commission (NLC) after she was locked out for about a month.

The NLC directed workers to grant her unrestricted access to her office until further notice.

The workers of Textiles Ghana Limited protested and declared their resolve to demand the replacement of their MD over several allegations, key among them being that “the MD abandoned workers’ collective contract agreement while unilaterally imposing her will on workers”.

This did not go down well with the workers who led a series of agitations and subsequently prevented the MD from accessing the premises of the company on two occasions.

Their action was reported to the National Labour Commission, which has since ordered that the MD be granted access to work while the pending issues are addressed.

A directive posted on the notice board of the company stated that “the Commission recalled its directive of March 2, 2022, in which it ordered among others that the Managing Director be allowed unrestricted access to her office with immediate effect, but which the complainant Union (Industrial and Commercial Workers Union) has flouted”.

Source: citifmonline