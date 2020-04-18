1 hour ago

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has donated cash of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis GHc150,000) and items worth three hundred and fifty thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 350,000), which include PPE, beverages, provisions, water and oxygen.

The AGI says the move was in response to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's call for support in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 in Ghana.

The presentation was done at the press briefing on the update of COVID-19 by the Ministry of Information . At the presentation, the President of the Association, Dr. Yaw Adu Gyamfi, commended Government for focusing efforts on containing the pandemic and working hard to reduce the rate of spread of the virus in the country.

Making reference to the negative impact of Covid-19, he said "within two weeks, we have all been hit by the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 in diverse ways. Indeed, this pandemic and its attendant actions such as the lockdown have really affected businesses and created interruption in manufacturing activities in Ghana.

He continued that "It is for this reason we appreciate with admiration the government's timely strategy and intervention to alleviate the economic and social impact of the coronavirus pandemic on citizens and industry in Ghana. In particular,

Engaging local manufacturers to produce three million, six hundred thousand cedis of (GHc3,600,000) of face masks;

Making available six hundred million Ghana Cedis (GHc600 million) to be accessed by SMEs as soft loans,

Ensuring the extension of due dates for filling of taxes from 4 months to 6 months after of the basis year by GRA; among others will go a long way to help reduce the negative impact on businesses