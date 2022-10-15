1 hour ago

The police have slapped fresh charges against the founder of The Heaven Way Church, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

She has pleaded not guilty to the fresh charges in an Accra circuit court presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah.

The judge remanded her into lawful custody to reappear on 24 October.

According to police records, the latest charges which are similar to the ones she is facing at another circuit court involved different complainants.

Last Thursday, Agradaa was refused bail a second time despite a spirited argument in court by her lawyer Reindolf Twumasi Ankrah in a separate case.

The counsel argued that the court should just pay attention to the charges levelled against the accused person and not previous deeds or public sentiment.

The Heaven Way Church founder has been charged on seven counts.

The first is charlatanic advertising in newspapers, contrary to Section 137 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

The remaining six counts are all on the grounds of defrauding by false pretence, contrary to Section 131 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

These six counts were preferred in response to complaints by six individuals who allege that they have been defrauded by the suspect.

The six complainants are Yaa Bremah, a trader from Ahenbubuanu Tafo, in Kumasi, Emmanuel Kumi from Zenu Ashaiman, in Greater Accra, George Boateng from Obuasi, Grace Forson, a hairdresser from Swedru, Mary Arthur, a farmer from Takoradi, and Patricia Ankamah, a trader from Sunyani.

Source: Daily Mail GH