The Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industry (NBSSI), Esi Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, has revealed that more players in the agriculture and agribusiness sector have applied for their share of the stimulus package than their colleagues in other sectors.

So far, she said, 1400 applicants have registered for the stimulus since the launch of the programme this week.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s on Tuesday May 19 launched the GHC1 billion Coronavirus Alleviation Programme Business Support Scheme. It is purposed to support Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Ms Yankey-Ayeh said “As at the last time I checked, we have over 14,000 applicants who have registered for the program, and are on the system.

“We have seen agriculture, agribusiness which is relatively high. We have also seen other services which is another sub-section and also private education.”

“The President promised May. We launched in May and we will ensure that the funds go out.

“We have set timelines for ourselves and targets for our people to get the funds so that they can utilize it and maximize its impact,” she told Citi FM.