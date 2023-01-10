1 hour ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture, has resigned, Modernghana.com has reported.

According to Modern Ghana, Mr. Afriyie Akoto sent his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

"The Minister says he wants to focus on his presidential bid ahead of the 2024 elections," the website reported.

This occurs just days after Alan Kyerematen, the minister of trade and industry, resigned from his position to concentrate on his presidential aspirations.

Aside from Mr. Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, other big wigs within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have indicated their preparedness to lead the party to the 2024 elections.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, a representative of the Assin Central seat and Mr. Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister have all shown their readiness to become the next president of Ghana as Nana Akufo-Addo's tenure expires.

With the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, also making the list, it is expected that the battle of seeking a successor for President Akufo-Addo will not be an easy one.