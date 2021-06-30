1 hour ago

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, will on July 5, 2021, commence his annual regional working visits to five regions in the southern zone of the country

The Minister and his entourage, including some national directors, would visit Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, Ashanti and the Eastern Regions.

The six-day working visit, according to a statement issued by the Press Secretariat of the Minister, will focus largely on assessing the successes and progress made so far in the first four years of the implementation of the Government’s flagship Planting for Food and Jobs initiatives.

The statement said the Minister “would hold staff durbar to interact with staff of the Ministry as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

“The Honourable Minister will most importantly undertake visits to farm fields, inspect ongoing projects and also interact with farmers and beneficiaries of the hugely successful flagship Planting for Food and Jobs programme.”

Other major highlights of the six-day working tour would be meeting with agro-input dealers to discuss and address challenges in this year’s supply of subsidized seeds and fertilizers.

