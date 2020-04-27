2 hours ago

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, will from Monday, April 27, commence a 6-day tour to Ashanti, Eastern, and the Bono Regions.

The Minister is expected to interact with farmers, visit selected fields, and hold discussions with staff and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.

A statement issued by the Press Secretariat of the Ministry said the Minister "would also inspect ongoing and completed projects including warehouses and feeder roads being constructed under the Ghana Agricultural Support Investment Programme (GASIP)".

The tour, which is the fourth of it series since 2017, was intended to offer the Minister and his entourage, the opportunity to assess the successes achieved under the flagship Planting for Food and Jobs initiatives, which is in its fourth year of implementation.

"Taking into account the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tour has been planned to conform with all the necessary protocols in order not to endanger the lives of farmers and other stakeholders who will be part of the tour" the statement noted.