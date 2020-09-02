37 minutes ago

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a relative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that he is proud to be associated with Agyapa Royalties Limited because the company will change the destiny of Africa.

Speaking to Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana, the founder of Danquah Institute explained that when one looks at the benefits of Agyapa Royalties, there is no doubt that Ghana stands as the greatest beneficiary.

“There isn’t a royalty company listed that is losing money. Because it is gold, your risk is low,” he said on Good Evening Ghana.

He explained that the company, Agyapa, will not invest in equipment or any other thing and that the gold will stand a chance of yielding greater results.

“When you invest in royalties, you take at source. We have a president that said he wants to add value to the natural resources, that has been his dream,” he stated.

Otchere-Darko further noted that since the president assumed office, he has negotiated for value to be added to Ghana’s bauxite and cocoa, and everything surrounding Agyapa shows clearly that it is nothing for family and friends.

Agyapa Minerals Royalties deal

Parliament of Ghana on Friday, August 14, 2020, approved five agreements that allow the country to derive maximum value from its mineral resources and monetize its mineral income sustainably and responsibly, in line with the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) Act of 2018 (Act 978).

The act enables the country to use Agyapa Royalties Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle, as a conduit for securing about $1 billion to finance large infrastructural projects.

In line with that, Agyapa, which will operate as an independent private sector entity, will be able to raise funds from the capital market, both locally and internationally, as an alternative to the conventional debt capital market transactions.

The funds are expected to be raised from the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Ghanaweb