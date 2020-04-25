37 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu has expressed regret in not representing former club Asante Kotoko to win international laurels, and believes he has an unfinished business with the red Army.

The on loan Hellas Verona star speaking on life in Italy amidst the COVID-19 fight on Asempa FM stressed that it was his desire to play Asante Kotoko to the highest level but could not do so before moving out on a foreign contract.

“The two most Regrettable aspect of my Football career is not representing Asante Kotoko to the highest level, and my failure to win the AFCON trophy with the Black Stars” he said.

The FIFA U20 world cup winner stressed that his love for Asante Kotoko transcends beyond borders, and it is his desire to play for the Porcupine warriors before he retires.

“I have unfinished business with Asante Kotoko and I know I will one day come back to the club either in a Coaching capacity or managerial role, I really love the club”.

Emmanuel Agyeman Badu joined Asante Kotoko in 2008 from Berekum Arsenals before making his move to Udinese in Italy.