3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has expressed his joy after joining Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.

He penned a deal to join the Eleven is to One side until the end of the season – a move which will help provide another good defensive option.

“I’m delighted to be here and really looking forward to being back in the Premier League,” he said after completing his switch.

“First I thank God for everything, I really know the task ahead that’s why I chose Allies over the others.”

“If you want to be a champion, there are some challenges you have to face so I’m here to challenge myself because if it won’t challenge you then it won’t change you.”

“Allies is really ambitious Club and I’m very happy to work together with my colleagues as one family, aiming at the ultimate.”

Agyemang Badu who has played for the National U-17, U-23 and the Black Stars B, promises to give his all anytime he steps on the field in our colors.

He will be available for selection after 16th February 2021 when the second transfer window opens.