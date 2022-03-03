3 hours ago

Former Udinese and Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says that he can play for Accra Hearts of Oak despite being a life long supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He says that if Hearts of Oak are to present him with a juicy offer he would not mind playing for the capital based club.

The former Udinese midfielder had a brief stint with Asante Kotoko before beginning his sojourn in Europe where he played predominantly in Italy starting at Udinese.

For more than a decade he had been playing in Europe with clubs such as Recreativo, Bursaspor, Verona and had a brief spell last year with Chinese side Qingdao but is now home without a club.

The 31 year old midfielder since his return home has been linked with a sensational move to the Ghana Premier League champions to play alongside Sulley Muntari.

Agyemang Badu in an interview with Atinka FM revealed that he is not averse to playing for Accra Hearts of Oak if the figures are right,

He won the World youth championship for Ghana in 2009 with the winning penalty and was capped several times for the Black Stars playing at major tournaments including the World Cup.