3 hours ago

Sporting Director for German Bundesliga 2 outfit Ralf Becker has been waxing lyrical about their newest recruit German born Ghanaian winger Agyemang Diawusie.

He says the player has enormous potential to develop and is excited to work with such a talented young lad.

The German side announced the signing of the pacy winger on Friday afternoon on a two year deal with an option to extend from third tier side Ingolstadt 04.

“Welcome to Florence on the Elbe! The SGD has Agyemang on Friday #Diawusie Committed. The 22-year-old winger signed a two-year contract until 2022 with an option to extend”, Dynamo Dresden said on Twitter.

After sealing the deal an obvious excited Sporting Director sang the praises of his new signing.

Ralf Becker, sporting director of Dynamo Dresden said: “Agyemang Diawusie is a strong, fast-paced and very athletic player who can be used on both the right and left wing. We see him as a player with a lot of development potential. ”