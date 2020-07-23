2 hours ago

The second phase of the Disinfection of Markets,as part of the measures to fight the COVID 19 pandemic began in the Ahafo region.

Hon. Yaw Osei-Boahen, Municipal chief Executive officer for Asunafo North Municipal in the Ahafo Region has applauded the government and Zoomlion Ghana Limited for this gesture.

Speaking to the media, Hon Osei Buaben said; “ There is a program in place to do this disinfection of markets, lorry parks and other public places, every three months. We did the first in April, this is the second one. In actual fact, we are going to disinfect the lorry parks, markets and all other public places, so like I just said, this is second phase of the program”.

Speaking on Law enforcement in compliance with COVID 19 protocols, the MCE said,“Oh, in actual fact, we are doing our best. If you could remember, the entire Ahafo was the last region to record a case but even though we were , we have sort of overtaken some other regions. Within our municipality, were also the last district in the region to record a case. At the last count, we had recorded about 7 cases about two weeks ago. In actual fact, we are doing our best and educating our people and also enforcing the protocols. The municipal assembly and local government has also provided PPEs to the people.”

“Just recently, we distributed about 10,000 pieces of hand sanitizers and nose masks to the people in addition to what we have given previously.”

The Zoomlion employment manager for the Bono regions, Mr. George Manu also spoke on the project. He said;

“We are targeting 66 markets within the Ahafo region, 106 public toilets and all lorry stations.”

“The idea is that we have ended the phase one and starting with phase 2. The idea is to cover all the six administrative districts concurrently so now that the minister has finished with the launching, we are starting across the regions concurrently.”

“We are moving to every market, every public toilet and every lorry station”.

The disinfection of markets is a measure by the Government in the bid to fight the global COVID 19 pandemic and reduce the spread of the virus. The disinfection exercise took place at lorry terminals, Goaso daily and weekly market centres, Mim market, Kukuom and other central business Areas in the entire region.

