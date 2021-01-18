1 hour ago

Nana Yaw Badu Duku Kaakyire, a renowned international Media personality who also serves as the Nkosuohene of Goaso Traditional Council under the auspices of Nana Kwasi Bosompra, the paramount chief, has appealed for investors to turn their attention to the Ahafo region.

He made this statement in an interview with Francis Agyapong Nimpong at Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital.

Nana Yaw Badu postulated firmly that the creation of the Ahafo Region has given its natives an identity, therefore, those living Abroad and home ought to contribute their quota by building firms to make the region a better place to live and help the youth to be responsible.

He further added that the Government of Ghana cannot take all the burden of the teeming unemployed youth. That is why it is very imperative for private investors to also help in building factories and employ some of the youth to combat the issue of unemployment.

The Nkosuohene emphasised that Ahafo is one of the peaceful and investors friendly regions among all the sixteen regions. Ahafo is endowed with fertile land, natural resources like Gold and Timber.

The paramount chief, Nana Kwasi Bosompra gave full assurance to the general public particularly, private investors that there are more acres of lands in the Ahafo region which can accommodate any company.

He urged all and sundry who have the capacity not to hesitate in coming to Ahafo because all the paramount chiefs have opened their doors. The lands are free from unfruitful litigations and disputes which can be pernicious to peace.

Source: Francis Agyapong Nimpong