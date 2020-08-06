1 hour ago

David Nkansah Anto, the deputy administrator for the national youth wing has donated nose masks,hand sanitizers and undisclosed amount of money to Fawohoyeden Electoral Area in the Ahafo Region.

The young Nkansah Anto, who doubles as the Personal Assistant to the National Youth Organizer, of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye affectionately called Nana B in the political scenes commended the leadership of the electoral area for their selfless efforts.

"I'm here to present these PPEs, on behalf of my boss, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye. We say thank you for the good job done. I was supposed to be here with you from day one but due to an equally important engagement, I was absent.

“Thank you for yeomans job done here. I have here with me hand Sanitizers, nose masks as my little quota to support the work that you are doing.

"I used one bird to kill two birds since I have been able to register for my Voters ID card."

Receiving the PPEs on behalf of the electoral area, Nana Joe, coordinator for the electoral area commended Nkansah Anto for the donation.

"I would like to say a very big Thank you for your kind gesture and support," he said.

"Continue to make our small town Fawohoyeden proud and we will support you with Prayers.

"This donation has come at the right time because he will be engaging people at the Registration centres so it will help us more on the field."

Hon. Jones Afriyie Anto, Assembly member for the area and also the presiding member for the Asunafo North Municipal Assembly in his remarks eulogised Nkansah Anto and advised him to be humble to achieve higher heights.

Fawohoyeden is town in the Ahafo Region with population growth of two thousand and over.