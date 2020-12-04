1 hour ago

The Ahafo Regional Security Committee (REGSEC) has expressed readiness to quell any election related violence following the strengthening of security ahead of Monday's presidential and parliamentary race.

Ghana's General Elections is getting closer. The various political parties are climaxing their campaign to strategise finally towards 7th December, 2020.

Civil societies and Religious bodies are preaching peace and advising the general public on the importance of living in a peaceful environment and the breakneck aspect of a violent society which has the potential to displace thousands of innocent people across the board. The police service, Military, Immigration, Fire Service and all relevant security agencies have declared their unflinching support to the REGSEC decision.

The Ahafo Regional Security Committee (REGSEC) has made some cogent resolutions on how to ensure peace before, during and after the general elections.

In terms of Electoral history, Ahafo Region is not an exception of hot spots regions in the Country.

Addressing the media, the Chairman of Ahafo REGSEC, Mr Evans Opoku Bobie gave a strong caution to all Political parties, who have an intention to intimidate voters' and cause violence, to revise their notes because the security agencies shall deal with them without any fear or favour.

He called on parents to talk to their wards to desist from Political Vendetta on the elections day and after.

The Ahafo REGSEC Chairman added that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated emphatically that violence will have no place in Monday's General Elections.

Therefore, the leadership of Ahafo Regional Security Committee will ensure that every individual voter is being protected from all forms of threats and intimidations.

He emphasised that Ghana is bigger than any Political party so all must work towards peaceful elections. Officials from the Electoral Commission ought to exercise their duties in a professional way.

Mr Opoku Bobie outlined some of the resolutions the Ahafo REGSEC has made about the 2020 December 7th General Elections.

The following resolutions were made as part of the Regional Security strategies.

A. That, security Officials ( Police, Military and other State Security agents) have been deployed to safeguard the electoral process and no Parliamentary Candidate (PC) Political Party, individual or group of persons is allowed to employ and deploy any agent to undertake election security duties in the Region

B. No motorbikes and Vehicles would be allowed within 100 meter radius of the Polling Station. All Motorbikes and vehicles are to park away from 100 meter radius of all Polling Stations.

C. REGSEC is reminding the general public that Motorbikes by law, are not to take more than two persons at a time. This shall be strictly enforced by the Security Officers on duty. No furious (Noise-Making) riding of Motorbikes would be entertained. Users of unregistered motorbikes on any road or Polling Station shall be arrested and prosecuted.

D. Vehicle of Parliamentary Candidates are allowed to carry only the PC, his or her assistant (one), an armed Police Officer and a driver. No passenger is allowed on PCs' Vehicle.

E. Pick-up Vehicles are not allowed to carry passengers in the buckets except pick-ups used by the State Security personnel. Passenger Carriage in Pick-up buckets is banned on the Elections Day.

F. Within the Elections period, all vehicles on road within the Region would be searched by the police irrespective of the user. These include Government Official cars, private cars and commercial carriers.

The Chairman assured the general public of their protection and safety. He entreated all and sundry to come out in their numbers to cast their votes on December 7th without an iota of fear or intimidation.

The REGSEC appealed to every tom, dick and harry to comply with these decisions to ensure peace before, during and after the elections.

They stressed that no offender would be spared. There are six Constituencies under the Ahafo Region.

Namely, Tano North, Tano South, Asutifi North, Asutifi South, Asunafo North and Asunafo South.

Source: Francis Agyapong Nimpong