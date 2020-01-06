2 hours ago

The year of return as declared by the government of Ghana last year seems to be hitting all fronts. We have seen the coming back of some Ghanaian players who left the Ghana Premier League for greener pastures abroad.

Notable amongst them are Victorian Adebayor(Inter Allies), Kwasi Donsu(Medeam), Eric kwakwa(Medeama) but it's the possible return of the Burkinabe Amed Toure that is causing a stir in the football atmosphere.

Speaking in an interview on the maiden edition of Total sports on Kumasi based OTEC FM in 2020, Toure confirmed to Kanu that his return to Ghana Premier League is imminent.

"It is true that some Ghanaian clubs have approached me but I leave it to my agents. If the window shuts on Monday 13th January 2020, I will start training with that club but remember as a free agent I can sign a contract at any time" Toure told Kumasi based OTEC Fm.

Toure's contract with A.S vita of Congo runs out in a fortnight time, so he was asked when should he be expected in Ghana.

"My return could be midnight today, tomorrow, next week or next round of the league and it could be Kumasi or Accra based club. I know my return to Ghana Premier league Will drag more supporters to the stadium" He added

"I speak with Yacouba frequently, he is a younger brother and also plays for our national team and I wish him the injury-free season" He concluded

Ahmed Toure won the best player of the Ghana premier league in the 2010/11 season and with Kumasi Asante Kotoko. His coming back will be his fifth time having already played for Kotoko and Bechem united