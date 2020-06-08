20 minutes ago

Veteran striker Ahmed Simba Toure has once again expressed his desire to make a sensational return to the Ghana Premier League.

The Burkinabe striker is currently a free agent after his contract with A.S vita of Congo ended in May this year.

The prolific goal poacher has had previous enjoyed a successful stint with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko as well as Bechem United.

And speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM, the Ghana Premier League cult hero says he is ready to return to Ghana should any club come calling.

“Yes Akakpo, it’s true I’m now a free player I have all my document with me and so If any team from Ghana who needs my services reach out I’m ready to work for the team.

“I’m fully [hundred percent] fit and I started my own training. I’m ready to join any club in Ghana” Toure said.