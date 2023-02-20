6 hours ago

AIDEC Consultancies International Ltd (AIDEC Digital) has opened its ultra-modern Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence at AIDEC Plaza, East Legon, Accra with co-location at Academic City University College, Accra, Ghana.

The two AI centers of excellence are a result of a Consortium Partnership between them, the Institute of ICT Professionals (IIPGH), Ghana, and their International Partners, 7W Artificial Intelligence company Ltd of Slovenia.

The Centre will provide both in-person and virtual training, educational programmes and consulting services to organizations, and institutions in the private, public, and third sectors, giving practical knowledge in areas of AI and its application for agriculture, health, education, fintech, mechanical engineering etc.

The press statement by the Consortium Partners was signed by Ambrose Yennah, Executive Chairman of AIDEC Digital; Professor Fred McBagonluri, President, and Provost of Academic City University College; David Gowu, Executive Director of the Institute of ICT Professionals, Ghana; and Katja Gersak, CEO of 7W Artificial Intelligence Company Ltd of Slovenia.

Executive Chairman for AIDEC Digital, Ambrose Yennah, said: “the agreement seeks to provide value creation services and equip students with practical hands-on-training in Design thinking, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Deep learning, and other advanced technological training in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to efficiently work in the job market.

The Consortium Partners will provide top notch business, educational and technology solutions and services including Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) platform (Africoursity.org) as a virtual and open educational resource facility as well as a Schools Management System (SMS), (Aidecia.com) to our target customers in the public, private and third sectors.”

The Consortium Partnership is a private sector initiative between the four Organizations/ Institutions to compliment government’s digitalization agenda and that of the African Union (AU) and its agenda for digital transformation under the 4th Industrial revolution.

The CEO of 7W Artificial Intelligence Company Ltd, Katja Gersak said: “the agreement will include but not limited to the study and application of Digital Twin, State Leadership Artificial Intelligence Managerial Tool (SLAIMT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Robotics, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Deep learning, with specific focus on the health and educational sectors including Executive Training in Ghana and scaling up to the continent of Africa in the near-term.”

The President and Provost of Academic City University College, Professor Fred McBagonluri, said: “the Consortium will help in developing ready job skills by providing access to AI programs in areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) to help student use advanced engineering and technology to pursue research initiatives that is focused on solving complex problems for industry and society in general.

The Consortium Partners will establish, implement, and create opportunity for students to engage in consulting assignments in collaboration with industry and academic institutions for practical, hands-on training, research, and fieldwork for their mutual good.”

The Executive Director of the Institute of ICT Professionals, Ghana, David Gowu, on his part said: “The Consortium will work with Global Networks and Partners to help develop the ICT ecosystem for Students, ICT Professionals and Entrepreneurs through the operation of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services and identify other projects ideas that will create jobs in IT/Digital Solutions and Services.

The Consortium will help to advance IT policy formulation and advocacy and provide an avenue for upgrading the skills and competencies of ICT Professionals and students with creative and innovative ideas as part of their continuing professional development in preparing them for the job market.”

The Consortium Partners will continue to identify and establish a Network of Professionals in Ghana, Africa and the Diaspora and work to improve and expand their Institutional capacities in Digital skills education in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Data Analytics, Machine learning, Deep learning.

This will also include online learning platforms (Africoursity.org) and other programs to whip up the interest of students enrolling for higher education for STEAM, SparX learning Xperience and other competency-based professional training programs for an all-inclusive digital transformation for Ghana and Africa as a foundation for the establishment of the Africa UNESCO Centre for Artificial Intelligence.

About AIDEC Consultancies International (AIDEC Digital)

AIDEC Consultancies Agency is a general management consulting firm within a multi-sectorial group in leadership skills, entrepreneurship, and business development. AIDEC is an innovation-driven company and is investing in digital infrastructure for skills development, jobs, and value creation services.

At AIDEC, we think through industry problems and engineer digital solutions. We are working to create a world-class digital innovations hub for Africa and a Center of Excellence in providing digital solutions and building the associated human resource capacity.

About 7W Artificial Intelligence Company

7W creates tailor-made Digital Twins of complex ecosystems (organization subsystem, company, certain business sector, country etc.), which enable anomaly detection, holistic situational awareness and even playing future scenarios – based on question »what-if« outcome scenario.

7W Digital Twin is unique in that it encompass all levels from internal company processes as well as sectoral and global trends that have impact on your organization. 7W AI Digital Twin aggregates data from global and sectoral databases, media and social media sources and combine with your internal data to give you an understanding of where your business is within a global environment.

About Academic City University College

Academic City is a premium quality tertiary education institution in Africa with a state-of-the-art ultra-modern campus in Accra, Ghana. Our world-class programmes provide latitude, depth and a platform for our students to rethink and re-engineer the future. With state-of-the-art industry-standard equipment, modern laboratories, activity-based learning, and industry-tested faculty we prepare our students to reinvent the future with a strong focus on analytics, augmented by experiments and simulations, and affirmed through hands-on constructions and internships, Academic City is poised to create new dynamics for a vibrant Africa.

About Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana

The Institute of ICT Professionals, Ghana (IIPGH) is a professional Association that is made up of professionals in various domains of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) practice. The Institute is a connector of ICT professionals from Government MDAs, educational institutions, corporate organizations, start-ups, investors, and the civil society organizations to create a vibrant ICT ecosystem.

Source: AIDEC Consultancies International Ltd