The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the recent revelation that aircraft manufacturer, Airbus bribed some public officials between 2009-2015 is diversionary.

According to John Asiedu Nketia, whenever the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has its back to the wall, it comes up with certain issues to divert attention.

“They are trying to divert the attention of the nation from the campaign against the creation of a new voters’ register and other burning issues. It is much ado about nothing,” he told Joy News’ Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye, Monday.

Ghana’s involvement in the issue that has led to Airbus being slapped a £3 billion fine by a British court is in connection to the purchase of a C-295 military transport aircraft between 2009 and 2015.

The issue came to light during court proceedings in which Airbus admitted five counts of failing to prevent bribery, using a network of secret agents to pay large-scale backhanders to officials in foreign countries to land high-value contracts.

President Akufo-Addo has tasked the Special Prosecutor to conduct an inquiry into the Ghanaian public officials cited in the scandal.

Martin Amidu’s office is “to collaborate with its UK counterparts to conduct a prompt inquiry to determine the complicity or otherwise of any Ghanaian government official, past or present, involved in the said scandal.”

The President also wants “necessary legal action taken against any such official, as required by Ghanaian law.”

But Mr Nketia said all the talk is much ado about nothing.

