2 hours ago

Former Communications Director for People's National Convention [PNC], Emmanuel Wilson believes investigations into the airbus bribery scandal has been made be extremely challenging for the Office of the Special Prosecutor [OSP] led by Mr Martin A.B.K. Amidu.

To him, it was appalling for members of the ruling party in power to hold a press conference specifically revealing names of persons not cited in the airbus report, at a time when OSP had been tasked by President Akufo-Addo to investigate the matter.

“.… It will be very difficult for the Special Prosecutor to come out with a purely independent investigation in respect to the airbus bribery scandal when the party in power that appointed him has already given an outcome of the case,” he said.

Contributing to a panel discussion on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, the PNC communicator indicated “it is not in an appropriate manner for the party in power to justify their earlier press conference held in respect to the airbus saga, stating the NPP party is a separate corporate entity from the government of the day when they form a greater portion of the governance, knowing what is right and how it must be done”.

Explaining further, Mr. Wilson mentioned that the right thing to be done in view of the matter at hand “is to allow the special prosecutor go on with his investigations by knowing who the abbreviated names are, as he goes further to prove whether monies exchanged hands to induce the said contract, then thereafter, the name-calling or direct accusations can start”.