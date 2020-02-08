2 hours ago

Member of the New Patriotic Party [NPP] communications team, Ernest Kumi has described its party press conference in connection with the airbus saga, a perfect course in the right direction.

To him, the NPP is an entity on its own and different from the ruling government or President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Some political watchers have opined that once government has tasked the Special Prosecutor to probe the infamous Airbus saga, it was uncalled for on the part of the NPP to stampede investigations by holding a press conference and naming probable actors in the scandal.

But in an interview on UTV’s late discussion programme, Ernest Kumi insisted the party has a voice to interpret issues concerning the country especially when the scandal involves an individual of a particular administration.

“We went behind government to hold a press conference in respect of the airbus scandal because the NPP party is a different entity from the government in power and President, who has ordered the special prosecutor to investigate the said matter to establish concrete facts. Indeed, the NPP party is a corporate legal entity which has its own stake and voice.”

“…we cannot be prevented from speaking based on facts gathered when government is acting per the laws of the state. It doesn’t work anywhere,” he added.