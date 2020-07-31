2 hours ago

Samuel Adam Forster, aka Samuel Adam Mahama, has taken steps to fight Martin Amidu's attempts to get him into Ghana.

London-based lawyers for Adam Mahama have reportedly acknowledged receipt of a letter written by the Special Prosecutor asking Adam Mahama to return to Ghana voluntarily from the UK to be interrogated for his involvement in the 4 million Euros Airbus bribery scandal.

The lawyers have written to Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying they will be advising their client accordingly but did not state whether or not they will ask him to honour the invitation.

Reports indicate that UK-based Adam Mahama, who is a brother to former President John Mahama, received the letter and the ticket for his voluntary travel to Ghana but allegedly refused to act as requested.

"The letter was said to have been delivered by hand to his mailbox at his London address and sources say he later received it, prompting the action from the UK lawyers," according to the Daily Guide newspaper.

Last Friday, the Special Prosecutor revealed that former President Mahama was the 'Government Official 1' cited by UK investigators in the scandal.

Mr Amidu's office has been pursuing the former President's brother, also described as 'Intermediary 5' in the investigations.

There are three other foreigners mentioned as individuals who collected or were paid around 4 million Euros in bribes on behalf of Ghanaian top officials for the supply of aircraft to the Ghana Armed Forces during Mr Mahama's tenure as Vice-President and later President.

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, said in a statement last Friday that he had written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give Adam Mahama the chance to voluntarily join an emergency flight for Ghanaians stranded in the United Kingdom to return to Ghana on Monday, July 27, to face prosecution over the alleged Airbus bribery case.

