Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has chided Yaw Buaben Asamoah for according to him reckless conference in Accra on Monday, February 3, 2020, saying government official 1 is former President John Mahama.

During the conference, the lawyer claimed Samuel Adams Mahama was the Intermediary 5 stated in the Airbus scandal which took place between 2009 and 2015. This intermediary 5 was named to be the brother of the yet to be known government official 1.

In responding to the claim made by the NPP stalwart, the National Communications Director of the NDC stated that “no serious-minded person would draw conclusions based on conjecture and wilful misinterpretation of the approved judgement of the UK Crown Court”.

He emphasised that “no ex-government official of Ghana is cited in any part of the approved judgements for receiving a bribe or committing any offence. In fact, not even the unnamed government official 1 is cited in the report or approved judgement for demanding or receiving a bribe”.

Sammy Gyamfi, therefore, asked Ghanaians to treat with contempt Yaw Buaben Asamoah’s “pathetic and reckless” statements levelled against Mahama on the now-famous Airbus scandal.

Documents released by the DOJ and SFO indicted Ghana alleging that contrary to section 7 of the UK’s Bribery Act 2010, Airbus failed to prevent its close associates or persons associated with them from “bribing others concerned with the purchase of military transport aircraft by the Government of Ghana, where the said bribery was intended to obtain or retain advantages in the conduct of business.”

The document stated that the bribery allegation took place between 2009 and 2015 where the European Aviation giant engaged the services of a close relative of a high-ranking elected Ghanaian Government official who served as an intermediary to facilitate the sale of three military transport aircraft to the Government of Ghana.