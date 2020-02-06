2 hours ago

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has waded into the airbus bribery scandal asking critics to leave former President John Mahama alone.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is convinced that 'Government Official 1' cited in the case is former President John Mahama and no one else.

The party has dared the former President to speak on the issue if he is indeed innocent.

However, Allotey Jacobs says 'Mahama is not corrupt' hence cannot be complicit in the bribery scandal.

"For me, I will stand with President Mahama that he is not corrupt . . .the last time I said President Akufo-Addo is not corrupt . . . let there be a little decency in our politics," he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

According to him all that both the NPP and NDC are doing is needless as the President has assigned the Special Prosecutor to investigate the scandal.

"We shouldn't go into the realm of speculation," he added.

President Akufo-Addo has referred the Airbus bribery scandal to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for immediate investigations.

A letter signed by Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin stated that these investigations are expected to be conducted in collaboration with the United Kingdom authorities.

Source: Peacefmonline