1 hour ago

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the NDC, has challenged the ruling government to prosecute him if they have evidence of his alleged involvement in the Airbus Scandal.

Addressing the media on Sunday, July 7 at the Kempinski Hotel, the former president said the government, after seven years, had failed to provide any proof of his corrupt deeds.

He described their actions as mere political gimmicks.

Mr. Mahama further reiterated his commitment to accountability, stating that any individual who serves in a public capacity should be prepared to be held accountable, including himself.

"I mean, a lot of allegations were thrown against me. I've been out of office for seven years and seven months. You think that if this government had anything they could stand on with how they hate my persona, they would not have prosecuted me for it? Airbus, the president referred it to the OSP and the OSP is supposed to investigate it, you don’t expect me to investigate myself.

"And so, if they had something to stand on, I would not be standing here today. The same thing with the hotel in Dubai, I challenged them. I said let’s go and find that hotel. I myself am in need of money. We will find it, we will sell it, you give me my small share and the government can take the rest, till today," Mr. Mahama revealed.

Mr. Mahama stressed his commitment to fighting and eradicating corruption in the country. He assured that he will hold the Akufo-Addo led administration to a high standard of accountability, with the same expectations applying to his own cabinet members if he is elected.

"I've challenged the NPP and the mudslinging and the lies they've told about me at every juncture to come up with proof of the allegations and prosecute me. I am an adherent of accountability and I've said anybody who serves in public office should be prepared to be accountable. And that accountability must start with myself…

"My commitment is to fight corruption and if I come into office, I'll hold their administration to the high standard of accountability and those who serve in my administration would also be measured by the same yardstick," Mr. Mahama assured.

It will be recalled that former president John Mahama was accused of having links to a corrupt network in a case of kickbacks in the contract for the sale of Airbus military equipment to the Republic of Ghana.