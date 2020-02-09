26 minutes ago

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has described as 'embarrassing' a statement signed and issued by Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong.

The former AG issued a statement denying claims that the late President John Evans Atta Mills and Former President, John Dramani Mahama were involved in the recently released Airbus bribery scandal.

According to the release, the ‘Approved Judgement of the Crown Court of Southwark, approving the DPA (Deferred Prosecution Agreement) between Airbus and the UK Serious Fraud Office does not allege that any payment was made by Airbus to any Ghanaian Government Official.

“It is, therefore, gross distortion” (for the) “media to conclude that officials of the Ghana Government between 2009 and 2015 were bribed or paid any commissions by Airbus for the acquisition of the Casa C-295 aircraft.”

However, John Boadu thinks the above comments are "so embarrassing; how did you know no money has been paid? Sometimes it is the height of naivety…"

He was speaking on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'

Listen to him in the video below