Accra- August 11, 2022- AirtelTigo wishes to notify its customers that all the technical issues that made AirtelTigo Money platform dysfunctional on 23rd July 2022 were fixed on 27th July 2022 and ATMoney services have been running smoothly since then. We assure our customers of the requisite measures that have been put in place to prevent any future occurrence.

In an official statement, the Director for Mobile Financial Services at AirtelTigo, Rev. Thompson Sakyi said, “The patience our customers demonstrated during that period is greatly appreciated and I urge them to continue using our service. As a token of appreciation and honouring our promise, ATMoney offers SEVEN (7) DAYS of FREE money transfers to all networks effective Monday, 8th August 2022, from 12am to Sunday, 14th August 2022, 11:59pm (only e-levy would apply).”

AirtelTigo uses this opportunity to apologise once again for the inconvenience caused to our cherished customers. AirtelTigo remains committed to making life simple.

About AirtelTigo

AirtelTigo is a solid, dynamic, and innovative brand, providing a wide range of telecommunications services, including mobile voice, data mobile financial services and business connectivity solutions with a subscriber base of 10 million.