Embattled Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang has been denied bail by the Accra Circuit Court 9.

The court has adjourned the case to September 27, 2022.

Lead counsel for the accused person, Nkrabea-Effah Dartey on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, during proceedings asked the court to grant her client and her three other Chinese counterparts bail.

Ms Huang who is facing two charges of mining without a licence and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence together with 3 other Chinese nationals, was remanded by the court on Monday, September 5, 2022.

The suspects were remanded as they had no legal representation during their first appearance while the court also failed to provide a Chinese interpreter for proceedings.

Appearing in court on Tuesday, September 14, 2022, lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey who is the lead counsel for the accused persons prayed the court to grant his clients bail.

His request according to GhanaWeb’s court reporter was objected to by the prosecution.

According to the prosecution, new arrests have been made therefore granting the accused persons bail may give them the opportunity to interfere with witnesses and investigations.

The prosecution while citing public interest in the matter also argued that Aisha Huang has a history of sneaking in and out of the country and is therefore a flight risk.

Source: Ghanaweb