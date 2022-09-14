2 hours ago

Embattled galamsey Kingpin En Huang popularly known as Aisha Huang has fired her lawyers led by Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey from representing her in the ongoing trial.

The veteran lawyer and his team have been representing the Chinese national who is standing trial for four charges since she was first arraigned on September 16.

However, after last Wednesday, November 16, proceedings, according to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Corresponding Murtala Inusah, Aisha Huang instructed Effah Datey not to show up for today’s sitting.

In court on Monday, November 21, when the case was called, a new set of lawyers made an appearance for her in the persons of Lawyer Miracle Atta-Chey and Lawyer Hope Agboado.

When the Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Yvonne Attakora Oboubisah, asked if they were representing Lawyer Effah Dartey, they said no.

The Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo added that she thinks lawyer Effah Dartey has been fired by the accused.

It was not immediately clear what accounted for her decision.

At the last court sitting on November 16, 2022, lawyer Effah Dartey told the court to oblige him the next sitting fixed for November 17 because he had a scheduled medical appointment with his doctors at the 37 Military Hospital.

Lawyer Effah Dartey who had commenced cross-examination of the 3rd Prosecution Witness Nana Sarfo Prempah, a divisional Chief at Ashanti Agogo Traditional Area (Ntotoe Division) was expected to continue with the scrutiny of the Witness.

The new lawyers of Aisha Huang led by Lawyer Miracle Atta-Chey are taking on the witness under cross-examination.

The notorious galamsey kingpin has pleaded not guilty to four charges including re-entering Ghana without a permit from the Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service.