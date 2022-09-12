4 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says he has made some “explosive findings” into ‘galamsey qeen’ Aisha Huang’s case.

The Member of Parliament in a Facebook post said, after thorough investigations, it has emerged that Aisha Huang was not escorted during her “supposed deportation as an international standard practice requires during such high-profile deportations.”

He also alleged that Aisha Huang was not physically handed over to the relevant Chinese authorities when she allegedly landed in China, which is inconsistent with deportation protocols.

“Chinese officials had no prior communication and were only informed by the Ghanaian government two days after Aisha Huang’s so-called deportation, making it difficult for her to be tracked.”

“There is no available credible evidence suggesting that the Chinese government at any time appealed to their Ghanaian counterparts not to prosecute Aisha Huang or make her freedom a precondition for bilateral trade relations as former Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo recklessly claimed,” he added.

He called for an immediate full-scale independent inquiry to unravel this mystery and to identify Aisha Huang’s collaborators in high places for swift sanctions.

“The morbid fear of Aisha Huang by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government cannot be opportunistically blamed on others.”

“When Tanzania jailed the Chinese Ivory Queen, Yang Fenglan in February 2019 for 15 years, it didn’t and hasn’t affected cordial China-Tanzania bilateral relations.”

Source: citifmonline