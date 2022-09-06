1 hour ago

A former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, has described as shocking news the re-arrest of Aisha Huang despite her deportation in 2019 for engaging in legal mining in Ghana.

“It clearly demonstrates that the decision [to deport her], was wrong,” Mr. Fuseini said.

Following her recent arrest, she has been slapped which charges concerning mining without licence, engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.

The Chinese woman’s notoriety in galamsey earned her the nickname name galamsey queen.

She stirred controversy in political circles when news of her deportation broke at a time she was being prosecuted for engaging in galamsey.

President Akufo-Addo later described the decision as regrettable.

Reports indicate that Aisha came to Ghana from a neighbouring country through a land border.

Upon her arrival, she also acquired a Ghana card in February 2022 with a new name, Huang En.

“On what basis was she given a non-resident identification card? You need to prove with documents that you are legally resident in Ghana [before you are given Ghana card],” Mr. Fuseini said.

He added that this development sent the wrong signals in the fight against illegal mining.

“If you say you are fighting illegal small-scale mining, you need to demonstrate not only to your citizens but also to all persons who are engaged in that trade,” Mr. Fuseini said.

Source: citifmonline