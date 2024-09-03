1 hour ago

Ajax is anxiously waiting for FIFA’s ruling on Kamaldeen Sulemana's proposed loan move from Southampton, following a dramatic last-minute submission of paperwork just 17 minutes before the transfer deadline, as reported by Dutch football journalist Mike Verweij.

The Dutch giants have struck a deal with Southampton to bring the Ghanaian winger on loan for the 2024/25 season, with the option to purchase him outright for €20 million.

However, the timing of the submission has cast uncertainty over whether the transfer will be officially ratified.

Sulemana joined Southampton in January 2023 from French club Rennes for approximately €25 million. Over his tenure with the Saints, the 22-year-old has made 44 appearances, scoring twice and providing four assists.

Despite showing significant potential, Sulemana's time at Southampton has been marred by injuries, causing him to miss 18 matches last season and preventing him from featuring in the Premier League this term.

The opportunity to join Ajax comes in the wake of Steven Bergwijn's departure to Al-Ittihad, which created space for Sulemana.

The loan move represents a crucial chance for Sulemana to revitalize his career and demonstrate his capabilities after struggling for consistency.

With the transfer window now closed, Ajax’s hopes of securing Sulemana’s services hinge on FIFA’s verdict.

The club and its supporters are eagerly awaiting confirmation to see if the late paperwork submission was within the allowable timeframe to complete the deal.