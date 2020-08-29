1 hour ago

Ajax trainer Erik ten Hag has given full of praise for the Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus in the friendly match against against Hertha BSC.

Ajax beat Hertha by a goal to nil in a match the Ghanian made a huge impression with the coach giving the ghanaian a thumbs up for an "excellent performance".

"I have seen the same as you. It was, I think, an excellent performance by Kudus, Hag said.

"He still has to search a bit about how to position, but if he is further integrated into our playing style he will grow to an even higher level."

The Ghanaian youngster played the entire duration in Ajax's preseason friendly win over German Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

The 20-year old was given his first start by manager Eric Ten Haag, after impressive outings against AC Wolfsberger and Red Bull Salzburg.

Kudus was rested for the game against Holstien Kiel earlier on Tuesday, but featured in the second game against Hertha Berlin.

The 20-year-old joined the Dutch side in July for 9 million Euros.